Grand Rapids Public Schools provides update on hybrid in-person learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has released an update on their hybrid in-person learning expansion.

We’re told K through 8 classes will be held in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting Monday, April 26.

GRPS says they are monitoring data and awaiting guidance from the Kent County Health Department before making a final decision for grades 9 through 12. They tell us a similar in-person learning schedule will be in effect starting May 3 if approved by the health department, otherwise they will continue in-person learning two days a week until the end of the school year.

Final decisions will be announced no later than Friday, April 23, the school system says.

GRPS says schools that are presently enrolled in all-virtual learning as well as hybrid in-person preschool, grades 9 through 12 and ECSE will continue with their current schedule (exceptions include Alger Middle, Burton Middle, Montessori Children’s House, Riverside Middle and Westwood Middle). The school system advises families to verify their students’ schedules with their school.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube