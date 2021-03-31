Grand Rapids Public Schools delaying expansion of hybrid schedule for K-8 students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students in West Michigan's biggest school district will not increase the amount of in-person classroom time as scheduled.

Grand Rapids Public Schools notified parents Wednesday that the expansion to 4-days of hybrid in-person learning is being delayed by 1 week, from April 12 to April 19. The pause comes after the Kent County Health Department advised area school districts to enact more strategies to limit the spread of coronavirus when students return from spring break.

READ: GRPS gears up for increased face-to-face teaching time

In the letter GRPS says the current hybrid schedule will continue for the week of April 12.

The district and health department are also recommending that all unvaccinated students and staff who travel outside the state get tested before returning to the classroom.

