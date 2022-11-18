Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids Public Schools calls first snow day of the year

GRPS 09122020
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRPS File Photo
GRPS 09122020
Posted at 10:40 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 22:47:40-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed on Friday, for what is the first snow day the system has called all year.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said schools are closed due to heavy snow and dangerous road conditions.

"These decisions are never easy. We know every school day is important for our scholars, and we look forward to seeing them in the classroom, but safety comes first," Dr. Roby said in a press release.

She also sent a message to students, encouraging them to enjoy the snow day while staying safe.

To see a full list of school closures, stay tuned with FOX 17.

SNOW BREAKDOWN: FOX 17 meteorologists give you updates on the weather

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered