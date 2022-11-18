Grand Rapids Public Schools calls first snow day of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed on Friday, for what is the first snow day the system has called all year.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said schools are closed due to heavy snow and dangerous road conditions.

"These decisions are never easy. We know every school day is important for our scholars, and we look forward to seeing them in the classroom, but safety comes first," Dr. Roby said in a press release.

She also sent a message to students, encouraging them to enjoy the snow day while staying safe.

