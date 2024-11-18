Grand Rapids Public Museum receives $1 million to redevelop archives building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum received $1 million dollars from the Michigan Legislature to help renovate its existing Community Archives and Research Center.

In a ceremony Monday several lawmakers, including State Senator Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), State Representative Kristian Grant (D-Grand Rapids), and State Senator Mark Huizenga (R-Grand Rapids), presented a check to the museum.

The money will kick-start a $3.75 million project to redevelop the archive building on Washington Street into a space better suited for public access.

The Community Archives and Research Center houses roughly 95 percent of the museum's collection. The building sits behind the original museum space, which is now the Grand Rapids Museum School.

Museum leaders say the planned changes will allow better access to more than a quarter million artifacts.

