Grand Rapids Public Museum kicks off $50M expansion project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) commemorated the start of its $50 million expansion project with a special presentation Monday.

The event was held on-site inside the Meijer Theater. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Sen. Mark Huizenga and Rep. Carol Glanville were in attendance.

A construction piling was lowered into the Grand River to kick off the project, which GRPM says will broaden accessibility, sustainability and other enhancements along the Grand River.

“[It] will include terraces and ramps so people can have access to the river regardless of the level,” says GRPM President Dale Robertson. “It will allow us to enhance our own educational programs here, so students and teachers and our staff can go down and actually take water samples and take them back into the museum and just engaging in science.”

Robertson adds the museum will remain open while construction takes place. Several exhibits will also see upgrades.

We’re told the expansion is the museum’s first major renovation project since it opened in 1994. Construction is expected to last 18–24 months.

