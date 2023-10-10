Grand Rapids Public Museum to begin construction on $50 million expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has received approval for a $50 million expansion plan from the city commission. It will be the first major renovation for the museum since it opened at its current location in 1994.

The project will begin this fall and is expected to last 18-24 months. The new design will prioritize riverfront accessibility by introducing advanced stair and ramp systems that exceed Americans with Disabilities Act standards. It will seamlessly link a 7.5-mile urban trail to prominent regional trails, such as the White Pine Trail, Kent Trail, and Grand River Greenway.

The project also includes enhancements for the museum’s north lawn, incorporating aesthetic elements like a living roof. A standout geological rock wall will adorn the riverfront, offering visitors an educational insight into the Grand River’s geology.

“On behalf of the GRPM I express my thanks to the city commission and the administration for their work and dedication to this expansion by approving the big package so construction can begin,” said GRPM President and CEO Dale Robertson. “The GRPM is situated on the banks of the Grand River and the riverfront improvement position of the project will result in improved and sustained access to the river by the public on a routine and regular basis. The museum’s science and cultural programs will also be a beneficiary of this improvement because greater river access will result in more visceral and immersive experiences.”

In the past decade, visitation to the museum has increased by 279%. The museum plans to use the expansion to double its capacity.

The expansion is part of GR Forward, a 10-year community plan and investment strategy to transform the Grand River into a distinct asset, while also supporting the next generation of growth in downtown Grand Rapids.

“The museum plays a prominent role in our community as an educator, and as the keeper of our history and narrative of who we are and aspire to be,” said Robertson. “It’s gratifying that at this juncture we will now expand to meet demand and continue our 169-year institutional heritage.”

More information on the expansion can be found on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube