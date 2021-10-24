Watch
Grand Rapids Public Museum hosting annual Fall Cultural Celebration

Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 08:04:50-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is celebrating diversity with their upcoming Fall Cultural Celebration.

The Cultural Celebration kicks off November 12th with Anishinabe Culture Days. This one-day event is for school groups to learn about the history and culture of the Anishinabe in West Michigan. It will include Authentic dancing and drumming sessions, traditional storytelling, and more.

The festivities continue on November 13th with the Ethnic Heritage Festival. This event features music, art, food, and more for the community to learn more about various cultures from around the world.

If you're interested in visiting the museum for their Fall Cultural Celebration, you can learn more here.

