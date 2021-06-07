Grand Rapids Public Library kicks off annual summer reading challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library is kicking off its Super Secret Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens.

The program is designed to keep kids 18 and under learning during the summer, according to a news release Monday.

Throughout the summer, participants will complete activities on their game board to discover which Summer Reading Team they should join.

There are also virtual and in-person events like a scavenger hunt, spy movies, outdoor story times, crime tours and more.

All events are free and open to the public.

Weekly Mystery Science STEAM kits will also be available at all GRPL locations.

Each free kit includes take-home activities like writing secret messages and solving mysteries using science, technology, engineering, art and math skills. The kits use everyday materials to develop problem-solving skills.

GRPL hosts the summer reading challenge to help stop summer learning loss.

Reading 15 minutes per day or at least 900 minutes throughout the summer can help students maintain or grow their reading and math skills when they return to school in the fall, according to studies cited by GRPL.

The summer reading challenge runs through Labor Day.

Participants who complete the program win T-shirts, books and other prizes.