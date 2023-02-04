Grand Rapids protesters rally against police killings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People protesting the deaths of Tyre Nichols and Patrick Lyoya at the hands of police rallied in Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids at midday Saturday.

The Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression conducted a Protest Against Police Killings from noon to 1 p.m. in the park, located at the intersection of North Division Avenue and West Fulton Street.

The Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is a newly-formed group whose stated objective is “seeking to mobilize locals against police and political violence.”

They said Saturday’s rally was “to demand justice for the police murders of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Patrick Lyoya here in Grand Rapids.”

Nichols, 29, died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7 while Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant, was shot to death by a GRPD officer last April 4.

Murder charges have been filed against the officers in both cases.

The Alliance said it “seeks to promote justice for the families of both victims.”

