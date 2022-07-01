Grand Rapids prepares for annual fireworks show

Grand Rapids' annual fireworks show is returning this year, with a show similar to that of 2019—the last show before the world changed.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to get together in large groups and we can enjoy that now. It’s outside. It’s safe,” CEO of Riverbank Events and Media, Russ Hines, said.

Russ Hines, who partners with the City of Grand Rapids, Soaring Eagle Casino and other sponsors such as Meijer, says he was already thinking about the Fourth of July show last November.

“I knew with the issues of getting things out of China, that we were going to be challenged to make sure we have fireworks at a reasonable price,” Hines said.

He made the purchase early, and says he's glad he did.

“Before everything really got expensive, so we’re able to have a full show. I think Grand Rapids will really, really like it,” Hines said.

No weapons or personal fireworks are allowed at the event. Hines recommends leaving your dog at home, too.

“Everybody thinks their dog is the best dog in the world. That’s probably true. Until there are 10,000 people and fireworks going off,” Hines said.

Preparation for Saturday's show starts Friday. Fireworks setup begins on the Gillette bridge at around 8:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids families will start putting their blankets out to save their spot for a front-row seat early Saturday morning, as well.

“Get off the couch. Come enjoy downtown, come enjoy West Michigan. We’re fortunate to be able to do this,” Hines said.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m.

