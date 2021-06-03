Grand Rapids pools, splash pads reopening this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City of Grand Rapids-owned pools and splash pads will open to the public on Friday, June 11.

Pools will be open every day through Aug. 21 and splash pads will be open through Sept. 12, according to a news release Thursday.

“After making the difficult decision to keep city pools closed last summer due to public health concerns, we are excited to return this year in a safe way,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “Our pools and splash pads offer much-needed opportunities to get active and cool off during the summer months.”

Admission for city pools is $1 for Grand Rapids residents 17 or younger, $3 for residents over 17, $3 for nonresidents 17 and under and $5 for nonresidents over 17.

Ten-punch and 20-punch cards are also available for $8 and $15, respectively.

Season passes for families up to six people are $80 for residents and $90 for nonresidents.

City splash pads are free to use for all visitors.

Capacity at pools will be reduced to allow for physical distancing and pools will close for one hour between each three-hour open swim session to allow for crews to sanitize facilities.

Face coverings will be required for unvaccinated visitors when indoors in locker rooms.

Though masks should not be worn in the water, officials say physical distancing must be maintained.

Cashless payment options for admission will be offered in addition to cash at all facilities.

Pool hours will be as follows:

Briggs Park Pool:

Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Park:

Mondays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Richmond Park Pool:

Mondays through Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Swim lessons, water aerobics and other recreation programming will be happening at each pool location in addition to open swim hours.

City splash pads will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations: