Grand Rapids police to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it plans to collaborate with other agencies in support of victims for the 40th Annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Week this year.

Other participating agencies include the Children’s Advocacy Center, Silent Observer and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, according to GRPD.

We’re told a a candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at 63rd District Court in honor of crime victims.

“This week is so important to recognize the tremendous impact crime, especially violent crime, has on individuals, families, and communities,” says Chief Eric Payne. “In our efforts to solve the crime, we cannot lose sight of our responsibility to the victims and their care and support.”

GRPD says a series of videos will be shown throughout the week that will highlight key resources. They also say Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a proclamation.

