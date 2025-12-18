Grand Rapids Police surround home after suspect fires gun on west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police blocked off a street on the city's west side Thursday afternoon after a suspect fired several shots and then barricaded inside a building, said police.

The situation unfolded near California Street and Seward Avenue.

A department spokesperson told FOX 17 it started as a domestic situation that escalated when the suspect fired several shots. No one was hit by the bullets, according to police.

The person then barricaded inside an apartment, said police. Officers could be heard by a FOX 17 crew calling out orders to the person.

Police blocked off streets surrounding the apartment building.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this article as new details become available.

