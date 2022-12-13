Grand Rapids police share update on K9 Eli's recovery from stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released an update on K9 Eli’s recovery.

Eli was stabbed by a barricaded suspect during a standoff last month.

In a Facebook post submitted Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli needed a few extra stitches but remains on track to recover from wounds sustained in the Nov. 14 incident.

We’re told Eli is back to behaving like his old self and is looking forward to getting his cone removed.

GRPD says a decision has not been reached on Eli’s potential return to service but they hope he will be ready to take part in “light training” to assess his recovery and fitness.

Those wishing to support Eli as well as the department’s other K9s are encouraged to make a donation to the dedicated fundraiser with the Grand Rapids Police Foundation.

