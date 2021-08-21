Grand Rapids police seek missing 81-year-old woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told 81-year-old Phenoy Adeline Foster-Muhammad was visiting Grand Rapids to attend her son’s funeral at the time of her disappearance.

GRPD says Phenoy was last seen near Diamond and Baldwin Street. They describe her as 5’3” tall and weighing roughly 135 pounds.

She was wearing a striped black-and-white shirt, black shoes, black pants, and hair in French braids when she disappeared, police say.

Authorities say she knows the area, especially the Fulton and Fuller area, but is prone to mental illness.

Those with information in connection to Phenoy’s whereabouts are asked to call 616-456-3400.

