Grand Rapids police seek man missing since Nov. 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man went missing out of Grand Rapids last week.

No one has seen Jordan Sherwin since Nov. 6, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Jordan is described as a white man standing at 6’1” with blue eyes and brown hair.

We’re told his family is concerned he may be battling a mental health condition.

GRPD says Jordan may be wearing a backpack with a camouflage print, a black jacket with metal patches and black boots or shoes.

Police say Jordan has a “large septum ring,” stretched ears, a tattoo depicting a “spiral xenomorph” on the top of his head, a red Craft tattoo on his right hand, a black band tattoo on his left hand, a “Deftones White Pony” tattoo on his neck and more tattoos on his chest and arms.

Those with knowledge related to Jordan’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators or Silent Observer.

