Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police seek man missing since Nov. 6

Jordan Sherwin missing.jpg
Family of Jordan Sherwin
Jordan Sherwin missing.jpg
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 16:25:35-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man went missing out of Grand Rapids last week.

No one has seen Jordan Sherwin since Nov. 6, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Jordan is described as a white man standing at 6’1” with blue eyes and brown hair.

We’re told his family is concerned he may be battling a mental health condition.

GRPD says Jordan may be wearing a backpack with a camouflage print, a black jacket with metal patches and black boots or shoes.

Police say Jordan has a “large septum ring,” stretched ears, a tattoo depicting a “spiral xenomorph” on the top of his head, a red Craft tattoo on his right hand, a black band tattoo on his left hand, a “Deftones White Pony” tattoo on his neck and more tattoos on his chest and arms.

Those with knowledge related to Jordan’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book