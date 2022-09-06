Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police release photos of suspect in Family Dollar robbery

Grand Rapids armed robbery.png
Grand Rapids Police Department
Grand Rapids armed robbery.png
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 15:59:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police released a suspect description connected to a “strong-armed robbery” in Grand Rapids last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the robbery took place at a Family Dollar on Fulton Street on Aug. 7.

We’re told a man shoved one of the employees to the ground before taking money from a safe.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with lighter skin in all-black clothing and a ski mask. They say he made off on foot with an unspecified sum of cash.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book