Grand Rapids police release photos of suspect in Family Dollar robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police released a suspect description connected to a “strong-armed robbery” in Grand Rapids last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the robbery took place at a Family Dollar on Fulton Street on Aug. 7.

We’re told a man shoved one of the employees to the ground before taking money from a safe.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with lighter skin in all-black clothing and a ski mask. They say he made off on foot with an unspecified sum of cash.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

