Grand Rapids police officer involved in Algoma Township crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Algoma Township.

The crash happened near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Northland Drive, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating the incident. They say a vehicle with five people inside pulled in front of the officer’s cruiser, forcing them to leave the road and hit a pole.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for several hours while utility workers replaced the damaged pole, according to MSP.

