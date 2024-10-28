Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police officer involved in Algoma Township crash

GRPD cruiser 03312024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 03312024
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Algoma Township.

The crash happened near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Northland Drive, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating the incident. They say a vehicle with five people inside pulled in front of the officer’s cruiser, forcing them to leave the road and hit a pole.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for several hours while utility workers replaced the damaged pole, according to MSP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.