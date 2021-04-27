Grand Rapids police need help identifying possible witnesses to 2019 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police need help identifying four possible witnesses to a 2019 murder.

The investigation started Nov. 3, 2019 on 28th St. SE when 31-year-old Tarell Mapp was shot and killed while attending an after-hours party.

Grand Rapids police say they received a call about four people fighting in the parking lot of a commercial building. The fight stemmed from an after-hours party at a business, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say while they were addressing the group fighting in the parking lot, shots rang out from inside the building.

That’s when the crowd started spilling outside, bringing Tarell Mapp with them. Police say they began lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Currently, they have no suspect information.

Grand Rapids police are now trying to identify four possible witnesses to the crime.

“When it comes to murder in our community, silence only supports the violence,” stated Police Chief Eric Payne. “This homicide occurred at a packed party with plenty of people around.”

If you have any information about the murder or the identity of the four suspects, contact investigators at (616) 456-3400.

