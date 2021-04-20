Grand Rapids police need help finding man wanted for July 2020 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids need your help finding a man wanted for murder.

Police say they are looking for 21-year-old Israel Cardosa. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, he’s wanted for the deadly shooting of Julian Tovar.

Police say the shooting happened July 23, 2020, as Tovar was driving home from work in the area of Crofton St. SW and Roy Ave. SW. Police believe Tovar was mistaken for a gang member by Cardosa and three other suspects.

Grand Rapids Police report the other two suspects are already facing charges, but Cardosa is still on the run.

According to investigators, Cardosa has known gang affiliation and could be anywhere in the United States.

“This was truly a senseless and unwarranted crime,” stated GRPD Public Information Officer (PIO) Sergeant Dan Adams. “A 17-year-old kid, who worked hard and had a loving family in our community, is dead for absolutely no reason at all.”

If you have any information about the murder of Julian Tovar, or know where Israel Cardosa may be, contact the GRPD Detective Unit and (616) 456-3380 or reach out anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

