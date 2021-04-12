Grand Rapids police make arrest in connection to fatal shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting from last week, as well as identified the victim.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a two-count felony warrant for open murder and felony firearm on 17-year-old Andre Jermaine Hollowell, according to a news release Monday.

The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Madison Avenue SE.

Nicholas Stephan Purnell, 28, of Grand Rapids, was found inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Hollowell turned himself in Friday and is in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.