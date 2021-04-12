Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police make arrest in connection to fatal shooting

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police investigate a deadly shooting at Stuyvesant Apartments on Madison and Cherry.
Stuyvesant Apartments deadly shooting.jpg
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:16:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting from last week, as well as identified the victim.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Grand Rapids

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a two-count felony warrant for open murder and felony firearm on 17-year-old Andre Jermaine Hollowell, according to a news release Monday.

The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Madison Avenue SE.

Nicholas Stephan Purnell, 28, of Grand Rapids, was found inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Hollowell turned himself in Friday and is in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time