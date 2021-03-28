Grand Rapids Police investigating shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after shots were fired near Lafayette Ave. NE and Coldbrook St. NE on Sunday morning.

Police tell FOX 17 that GRPD officers were in the area making a traffic stop at the same time that a large house party was breaking up. As vehicles departed from the party, officers heard two gunshots fired into the air from a car.

Police said the shot were possibly exchanged between a vehicle and people on foot.

The car then fled the scene.

Officers established a perimeter and the area was checked for gunshot victims, but none were located.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.