Grand Rapids police investigating shooting on northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting with an involved traffic crash Friday afternoon.

Detectives were on scene at 118 Ann Street NE, where a silver Honda Accord appeared to have crashed into the home.

Multiple calls to 911 came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday about shots fired on Ann and Dean Streets.

Police say two people were hurt, a man and a woman. Both have minor injuries. Officers found them in a car that witnesses reported as driving away from the scene of the shooting. It's not clear if they were injured in the shooting or the crash.

Detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and crash.

GRPD patrol personnel are investigating a shooting with an involved traffic crash in the area of Dean Ave NE and Ann St NE. Please avoid the area as investigators work the scene. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.