Grand Rapids police investigating shooting on northeast side

Brian Farber, FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police investigate a shooting and crash at 118 Ann Street NE.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 14:26:30-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting with an involved traffic crash Friday afternoon.

Detectives were on scene at 118 Ann Street NE, where a silver Honda Accord appeared to have crashed into the home.

Multiple calls to 911 came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday about shots fired on Ann and Dean Streets.

Police say two people were hurt, a man and a woman. Both have minor injuries. Officers found them in a car that witnesses reported as driving away from the scene of the shooting. It's not clear if they were injured in the shooting or the crash.

Detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

