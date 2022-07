GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers are actively investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

GRPD is on scene near Harlan and Michigan Street, and officers say there is at least one victim.

FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene.

FOX 17 Grand Rapids shooting scene

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube