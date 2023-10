GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a robbery at a Grand Rapids CVS Sunday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the robbery happened at the CVS located in the 1100 block of Fuller Avenue at around 8 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect ran off after the robbery, according to GRPD. Officers tried using a K9 to track them down.

The incident remains under investigation.

