Grand Rapids police identify woman shot, killed on Christmas Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on Christmas Eve.

Grand Rapids police say officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE around 8:40 p.m. on December 24.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 43-year-old Hope Cutts suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Cutts was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police arrested 33-year-old Dequan Nelson on charges of open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Nelson is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility without bond.