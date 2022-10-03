Watch Now
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 03, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified.

Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told Duran passed away at the scene of the crash.

Police say the other driver was taken into custody on suspicions of driving while intoxicated.

