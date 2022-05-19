Grand Rapids police identify man shot, killed Sunday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified a man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened Sunday just after 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

Grand Rapids police say dispatch received multiple 911 calls about gunshots and a man down near Geneva Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old William Hannah dead.

Grand Rapids police have ruled his death a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or submit a tip online.

