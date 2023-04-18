Grand Rapids police identify man killed in drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified a 20-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening.
The shooting happened Friday in the 2100 block of Batchawana Drive SE near Shangrai-La Drive SE.
When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Julius Hight suffering from a gunshot wound. Hight was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found nearby.
He was also taken to the hospital in critical condition; however, police said Saturday morning that the boy's injuries do not seem life-threatening.
GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said the victims were shot at while walking down the street.
Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Officers say it appears to be targeted, but they are still investigating.
No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.