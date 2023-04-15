Developing: 2 shot in Grand Rapids, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to FOX 17 Friday evening that two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting.

Details are extremely limited, but we do know that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the 2100 block of Batchawana Street SE and Shangrai-La Drive SE.

GRPD says one of the victims had three gunshot wounds.

FOX 17 is working to learn more information about the victims, including their ages and current conditions.

Right now, there is no suspect information nor details on what led up to this shooting.

** This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew heading to the scene to bring you more information. **

