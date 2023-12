GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man whose body was found near a creek on the city’s southwest side has been identified.

Officers responded to Roosevelt Park on Godfrey Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on December 16.

They say the body of 26-year-old Pacifique Uwimana was found along Plaster Creek. His death has been ruled a homicide.

If you have any information, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

