GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found near a creek on the city’s southwest side.

Officers responded to Roosevelt Park on Godfrey Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say a man died and his body was found along Plaster Creek.

Now, the Major Case Team is investigating the man’s death as “suspicious.”

If you have any information, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

