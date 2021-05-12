Watch
Grand Rapids police ID victim in hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

Posted at 11:51 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:51:11-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police identified on Wednesday the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian earlier this month.

John Paul Hernandez, a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man, died in the crash that happened about 2:50 a.m. on May 8, according to a news release.

He was crossing 28th Street near Union Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, which then fled in an unknown direction.

Hernandez was found lying unconscious in the center turn lane on 28th Street and was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted.

Police believe the vehicle may have been a 2011-2014 Audi A7.

Anyone with information may contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

