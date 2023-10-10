Grand Rapids Police Department warns community about recent swatting incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is warning the community about recent swatting incidents. Swatting is calling 911 to falsely report a serious crime that is occurring at a specific address.

Recently, a local hotel and a local restaurant were the victims of swatting. It is currently unknown if the calls are connected, or if they were made by the same suspect(s). However, these types of incidents can influence copy-cat activity.

Swatting ties up police and other emergency responders. It also creates confusion and concern in and around the reported location, and leads to rumors and misinformation being spread.

For the safety of everyone, businesses who receive a swatting call should take it seriously until it is proven to be false. Local businesses are encouraged to review or prepare their emergency response plans, including how to respond if a false report is made.

Anyone who hears about a critical incident happening in the community should check reliable sources like local news outlets. Depending on the situation, individuals should also check the city’s emergency alert system. Anyone interested in signing up for the Grand Rapids emergency alert system can do so on the city’s website.

Anyone with information on the recent swatting calls at a local hotel and a local restaurant is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, or on its website.

