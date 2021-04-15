Grand Rapids police chief pens letter in response to March 27 protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Payne with the Grand Rapids Police Department has issued a letter in response to the Justice for Black Lives protest that occurred on March 27.

During that protest, which took place at Rosa Parks Circle, police say three people were arrested while protesters demanded all charges to be dropped against the Grand Rapids 8.

READ MORE: Arrests made as protesters ask for charges against Grand Rapids 8 to be dropped

Chief Payne begins the letter by stating GRPD supports peaceful assembly and free speech rights, going on to say that protesters did not have a permit and that a complaint was filed in connection to the protest. Payne adds that the complaint is under investigation and that no complaints were filed against JBL on March 8.

Payne also says an internal investigation was launched to evaluate officers’ behavior during the protest, resulting in the conclusion that officers abided by department policies.

We’re told Chief Payne will offer another follow-up at a later time when the investigation is finished.

Click here to read the full letter.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube