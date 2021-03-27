Arrests made as protesters ask for charges against Grand Rapids 8 to be dropped

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were arrested in Grand Rapids today during a protest where protesters called for charges be dropped against the Grand Rapids 8, police said.

The protest happened in Rosa Parks Circle Saturday afternoon, as protesters demanded that the charges be dropped against the eight people that were arrested at a Justice for George Floyd event earlier this month.

Grand Rapids 8 protest video by Theresa Brush

A spokesperson from the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) confirmed that one person was arrested for a noise violation (second offense) and two people were arrested for obstructing police.

One ticket was also issued for noise violation.

No protesters or police officers were injured during the protest, according to GRPD.

The names of those arrested is unavailable at this time.

