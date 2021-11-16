Grand Rapids police arrest suspect in shooting death of Kentwood man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 21-year-old Travon Jeffrey-Jamont Seawood.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Seawood was killed on Ellsworth and Grandville on the morning of Sunday, June 20.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Grand Rapids resident Harold Martell Brewer II. GRPD says Brewer was arrested Monday for unrelated charges and has subsequently been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with intent to kill, two counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Brewer is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

