Grand Rapids Planning Commission approves downtown food truck court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has approved plans to build a permanent food truck court in the downtown area.

Commissioners signed off on the project during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The food truck is expected to be part of a bar and restaurant at 648 Bridge Street, where the former site of Duthler’s Family Foods currently lies.

The company spearheading the project already runs food truck courts in Charlevoix and Petoskey.

