Grand Rapids planning commission approves 32-unit townhome project in Shawmut Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, planning commissioners approved a controversial housing project bringing new townhouses to the city's northwest side.



WATCH: Planning commission approves 32-unit townhome project in Shawmut Hills

Planning commission approves 32-unit townhome project in Shawmut Hills

More than 500 residents in the Shawmut Hills neighborhood signed a petition calling on commissioners to reject the project that would bring 32 new townhomes near the intersection of Seventh Street and Shawmut Court.

Neighbors at Thursday's planning commission meeting voiced concerns about the density of the development and the traffic it would add to the area.

"I'm asking you to vote no on the current proposal and that this development be scaled back," one resident said.

"I'm not naive, I know something's going to be built there, but what's going to be built there is my concern," another resident said.

Neighbors also raised concerns about the plan's potential impact on nearby wetlands and erosion the project could cause, with many pointing to the developers request to decrease the city's requirement to protect environmentally sensitive areas from a 75-foot buffer to 25 feet.

Kiana Zaderej lives across the street from the proposed development. She said she's not against new neighbors, but is concerned about the harmful impact the project could have on the environment and the people already living in the area.

"We've always known that this was probably going to be developed. What we're more concerned about is the scale and the water issues," Zaderej said.

Developer Adam Rogalski addressed neighbors' concerns at Thursday's meeting, pointing to efforts his team has made to scale the project down and protect environmentally sensitive areas.

"My intention is that it will be thoughtfully developed with strong environmental protections, and infrastructure investments, and it will be an asset for both the neighborhood and the city," Rogalski said.

Despite the pushback, commissioners voted to approve the project, pointing to the city's goal to add more housing and housing types.

Grand Rapids Planning Commissioner Brian Swern pointed out that the project is not built to its maximum potential density.

"The reality is this isn't maximized at all. If you use the density calculations north of 80 units — maybe north of 90 units — would [be] allowed from a density standpoint," Swern said.

Commissioner Rick Treur echoed the need for more housing in the city.

"We need more housing," Treur said.

Treur also pushed back on concerns about wetland protections.

"There's still the 25-foot buffer — the wetlands are not going away. They're still being protected," Treur said.

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