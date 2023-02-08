Grand Rapids pastor announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids pastor announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday.

In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1.

We’re told his duties as pastor have become challenging following a recent string of health-related problems that began when he contracted COVID-19 in April 2020.

Reverend Przybysz says he also had a heart attack – a widow-maker – in March 2022, before experiencing another bout with COVID-19.

Furthermore, Reverend Przybysz explains he continues to experience long-term symptoms of COVID-19, resulting in chest pains and shortness of breath. He says it’s imperative that he manages his fatigue in order to prevent another heart attack.

“I see a great future for St. Anthony’s parish and our growing school. I feel I am continually blessed to have the Holy Spirit at my side throughout my work as a pastor and beyond,” Reverend Przybysz writes. “It has been, and will continue to be, a gift to gather as a community of prayer here at St. Anthony. And most of all I know that God continues to support and guide me as I will be called upon and support new areas of service.”

Reverend Przybysz says he plans to remain a priest but will relinquish his duties as pastor.

“I ask for your prayers during this transition and in particular for the full support of the many religious and lay people who will work alongside me and the Diocese throughout the upcoming changes,” Reverend Przybysz adds. “Pray for a cure of long-haulers and make certain you are up-to-date on all of your vaccines and boosters, so that no one has to endure the health situation that is changing my life."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube