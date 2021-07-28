Grand Rapids participating in National Night Out next Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will join millions of residents and law enforcement agencies across the country on Aug. 3 in supporting this year’s National Night Out.

During National Night Out, residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outdoors on porches, lawns, streets or in parks with their neighbors, according to a news release Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Police Department and several neighborhood associations and block clubs in the city, the goal of National Night Out is to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts

Encourage community and police cooperation

Demonstrate neighborhood unity in fighting crime and deterioration

Special events will be hosted in many neighborhoods throughout the city.

Grand Rapids Police Department

GRPD and city representatives will visit the events throughout the evening.

Julie Niemchick, GRPD’s crime prevention coordinator, says criminals and drug dealers disappear from the streets when residents and police become involved in improving neighborhoods.

“National Night Out is a night when residents can reclaim their streets in a fun and positive way,” Niemchick said. “Some neighborhoods have chosen to make this night particularly significant as they coordinate a variety of family-friendly activities to get everyone involved.”