Grand Rapids parklets may become parking spaces again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Outdoor seating has been a lifesaver to many restaurants in downtown Grand Rapids.

This outdoor seating concept was popularized during the pandemic and has continued during the summer months.

"This has been a lifesaver for us and, I know, for other downtown businesses," Apartment Lounge Owner Bobby Johnson told FOX 17.

Soon, those seats could return to being Grand Rapids parking spots once again.

"The only reason we're still sitting here is because I'm fighting on it," Johnson said. "It's been just a godsend since we got it because we weren't able to be inside for almost a year and a half."

Johnson explained that he was frustrated after hearing that this concept could soon be ending after investing $23,000 in making the space outside his bar more inviting.

"This allowed us an extra area to be able to work with, and it allows us to increase our sales by about 40%. And that is huge," Johnson said.

FOX 17

Johnson shared several emails with FOX 17. One shows a representative from DGRI gave a timeline between February and March for a need to shift to move these seats from the street to the sidewalk.

"You don't just drop us. I mean, that's what it feels like: a slap in the face," Johnson added.

DGRI explains that discussions have evolved more recently to keep the program around.

"We've had back and forth with some of these businesses. Bob's been one of them, of course, and the city has been involved from their end to just make sure that all the different parties that have a stake in this are, you know, working together," DGRI Communications Director Bill Kirk told FOX 17.

The downtown organization has rented the parking spaces and barriers for the past few years. Starting this summer, businesses wishing to keep these spaces must play by new rules.

"There's some that have sidewalk seating that are going to go keep using that," Mobile GR Assistant Director Ariana Jeske said.

The city of Grand Rapids is offering these businesses a deal: rent out one parking space for $50 and pay $30 for a concrete barrier each month.

"It's something that that's where we feel that's something we can offer a value to people who want to use the parklet program," Jeske said.

It's a deal Johnson says he can get behind.

"If we had a plan that we knew we were going to be able to use it year-round, then I would spend the money to winterize it. We could run it for private events in the fall, in the winter, and actually help engage in the park," Johnson said.

DGRI explains since 2020, the DDA board has sent out $620,000 in COVID-19-related grants to local businesses.

That money went to street seating, parklets and other similar programs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube