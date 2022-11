GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pack Walk is hosting their first annual Thanksgiving Puppy Trot today.

The event costs $5/per dog and will feature fun for you and your pup! Make sure all dogs are on a non-retractable, 6-foot leash.

Tickets include a raffle ticket, dog photo booth, cider, and more! It starts Saturday, November 26th at 4 p.m. It'll take place at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park.