Grand Rapids outlines accomplishments made in annual report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids released its annual report detailing the progress made in the third year of its strategic plan.

The report outlines the city’s accomplishments during the 2022 fiscal year between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

We’re told 85% of city activities were finished, on track or confronted minor setbacks during that period.

The city says revenue from income tax rebounded by about 8% despite challenges involving the supply chain and workforce shortages.

“One of our City’s core values is accountability,” says City Manager Mark Washington. “Measuring and transparently reporting our progress is one way we are working to be more accountable. We created the Office of Performance Management in 2019 and since that time, have continued to lead with performance management for purposes of strategizing for the upcoming year, planning budgets and analyzing performance.”

Accomplishments relating to community connections include a 50% increase in non-English social media posts, the completion of the city’s second National Community Survey, $135,540 from the Neighborhood Match Fund awarded to residents, and more.

Read a detailed report on the city’s website.

