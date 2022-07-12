Survey: Grand Rapids residents experiencing high quality of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent survey suggests Grand Rapids residents are living a high quality of life.

The 2022 National Community Survey, taken by the National Research Center between February and April, also lists aspects that could be improved on as the city continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, inflation, and social tension, the city of Grand Rapids tells us.

We’re told 750 city residents were sampled with a 13% response rate.

“These results demonstrate that despite the challenges of the last two years, Grand Rapids remains a resilient community and a highly desirable place to live, work and raise a family,” says City Manager Mark Washington. “The feedback also informs the implementation of our strategic plan and helps us identify areas where attention is needed so we can prioritize our work and focus resources appropriately.”

The city says the survey’s results line up with results gleaned from a 2019 survey with about 80% of residents pleased with living in the city.

Safety and inclusivity are noted as having potential room for improvement.

View the survey’s results on the city’s website.

