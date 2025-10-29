Grand Rapids organizations receive grants to combat gun violence through community programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five local organizations were awarded $10,000 grants Tuesday night to implement innovative programs aimed at reducing gun violence in Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

The grants were distributed during "Pitch Night," hosted by the Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force at Pilgrim Rest Church. Organizations had five minutes to present their proposals to local leaders about how their programs could help address violence in the community.

Brandon Smith, founder of the Beautiful Rose Foundation, was among those who pitched. His grassroots organization focuses on promoting positive growth in youth ages 10-17 through social-emotional learning.

"Gun violence was something that was always around. I actually lost a couple friends. So gun violence is a big thing for me, and youth is a big thing, because I can relate to what they're going through. So just trying to help them get to where I'm at, and being better than me when they get to my age, that's what I'm all about," Smith said.

The Beautiful Rose Foundation focuses on after-school programs, summer camps and scholarships.

The five winning organizations selected were:

Nitrogen Urban Network pitched their "AI in the City" program, which works with youth and young adults to provide training in artificial intelligence technology.

"We work with youth and younger adults and then helping them, equipping them in the area of AI, because what we know is that AI isn't coming, that it's here, and if we can get it with our urban youth and young adults and equip them for what's happening now, oh, they're the best for it," said Troy Evans, founder of Nitrogen Urban Network.

Each winning organization will now partner with the city to implement their proposals. The programs are expected to take place between March and September of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube