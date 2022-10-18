Watch Now
Grand Rapids officials unveil results of community ARPA vote

City of Grand Rapids
Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 15:17:25-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The results of a community vote on the distribution of federal funds have been announced by Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids (PBGR).

We’re told $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will provide additional funding to Grand Rapids’ three wards.

The city says a total of 2,081 people took part in the public vote, which occurred Sept. 30–Oct. 5.

In all, Ward 1 will receive $600,000, Ward 2 will receive $400,000, and Ward 3 will receive $1 million toward the following projects, according to city officials:

Ward 1

Affordable Childcare for 2nd and 3rd Shift Workers ($150,000).
Supporting Victims of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking ($100,000).
Youth Affordable Housing Support ($145,000).
Cleaning Up Grand Rapids ($75,000).
Community Reading Initiative for Violence Reduction ($50,000).
Citizen Advocacy Skills Academy ($80,000).

Ward 2

Mental Health Community First Responders ($350,000).
CURE Violence ($50,000).

Ward 3

Lead Water Line Replacement ($500,000).
Affordable Childcare for 2nd and 3rd Shift Workers ($150,000).
Youth Affordable Housing Support ($145,000).
Community-Based Violence Reduction Initiative ($205,000).

Visit PBGR’s webpage for details on each of these projects.

View the final results of the public vote here.

The city of Grand Rapids says it will accept proposals on the above projects sometime this fall.

