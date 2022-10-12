Grand Rapids officials to distribute 2,000 logs, reduce waste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids plans to give away 2,000 logs that recipients can use for firewood this year.

The giveaway is scheduled to be held Nov. 4–5 at Grand Rapids’ drop-off site for yard waste between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

We’re told the giveaway is part of a program that hopes to reduce waste created by fallen or removed trees.

“Sustainability is one of the City’s core values, and the Urban Wood Utilization program is one way we can embrace that value,” says Parks Superintendent Joe Sulak. “By giving away the logs rather than contracting with a company to dispose of them we expect to save approximately $20,000 annually. We’re excited to expand this program to continue reducing forestry waste, saving taxpayer dollars, and serving the community and businesses.”

The city says each log is about eight feet long and one foot in diameter. Recipients will need a truck or trailer to haul them.

The logs will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, and recipients can take as many as they’d like, according to Grand Rapids officials.

Attendees are asked to pre-register ahead of time. Sign up online to schedule a time slot.

