Grand Rapids officials activate solar array at Lake Michigan Filtration Plant

FOX 17
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss speaks at the activation ceremony for a new solar array at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 09, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced that its Lake Michigan Filtration Plant (LMFP) is now operated in part by solar power.

City leaders activated the new solar array at the site Thursday morning.

We’re told the array will produce 1.5 million kilowatt hours every year, noted as 10% of the facility’s energy usage. It’s also elevates the city government’s renewable energy usage by 3.5% to 41%. The city aims to reach 100% by 2025.

“Getting more solar installed on City facilities has been a priority of mine for a long time,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Climate change is a crisis and the City is working hard to source 100% renewable energy by 2025. Installing a large-scale solar array at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant is a huge component of our strategy to achieve that goal.”

Grand Rapids officials estimate the array will save the Grand Rapids Water Department more than $1.5 million over the course of 24 years.

