Grand Rapids nonprofit to give free shoes to thousands of elementary schoolers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit is giving away free shoes to Kent County elementary schoolers to celebrate the 27th anniversary of its S.H.O.E.S. Program!

In The Image says it hopes to give new pairs of shoes to 4,100 students via its Free Store. This year’s program starts Aug. 9.

The Free Store is found at 4255 Kalamazoo Ave. in Grand Rapids.

“The start of the school year comes with expenses that can be staggering to struggling families, so we work to alleviate that pressure,” says Executive Director Ashley Lubbers, Ph.D. “By providing a new pair of shoes to kids in need, In The Image supports struggling parents who can then focus their funds on other back-to-school supplies or regular monthly expenses. Each elementary student who participates in S.H.O.E.S. leaves with excitement, joy, and the perfect pair of shoes that fits their feet and their personality!”

We’re told the program has provided new shoes to 70,000 children since 1996, helping boost their confidence when attending gym class, recess and other athletic programs.

Register online to schedule an appointment.

In The Image is looking for volunteers! Click here to participate in the S.H.O.E.S. Program.

Donate to keep the S.H.O.E.S. Program going.

